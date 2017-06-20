Give A Gift

Welcome to the Simi Acorn’s new Saturday edition

| March 5, 2022

In journalism today, changes in the way we communicate are...

Political Cartoon

| March 5, 2022

What’s Going On

Calendar

| March 5, 2022

Simi Valley AcornFollow

Simi Valley's best source for local news | On doorsteps every Saturday and online 24/7 | Got a tip? Send an email to simi@theacorn.com

20h

“It’s peaceful and repetitive. You don’t notice any background noise. You’re just focused on the piece at hand.”
The rhythmic clacking of wooden loom pedals and the hum of quiet conversation filled a warehouse as agile hands turned threads into fabric.

https://www.simivalleyacorn.com/articles/threadbender-textiles-weaves-special-needs-with-special-string/

5 Mar

Put their names in the canon.
Jack Benyshek and Mikey Ishoo are part of the Pioneers’ illustrious history.

https://www.simivalleyacorn.com/articles/the-beny-ish-show/

5 Mar

Vocalists, musicians, dancers, bands and more are encouraged to audition for this competition and showcase.

https://www.simivalleyacorn.com/articles/got-talent/

5 Mar

The sensory path project brought Jake full circle because it was completed at the same school he attended as a child: Knolls Elementary School in Simi Valley.

https://www.simivalleyacorn.com/articles/eagle-scout-project-helps-get-the-wiggles-out/

4 Mar

“It has been a long two years for all of us.”
Students in Simi Valley Unified will be allowed to shed their masks effective March 12.

https://www.simivalleyacorn.com/articles/masks-students-parents-will-soon-choose/

