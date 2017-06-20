Threadbender Textiles weaves special needs with special string
The rhythmic clacking of wooden loom pedals and the hum of quiet conversation filled a Camarillo warehouse as agile hands turned threads into fabric. Sitting at a large floor loom...
AT THE LIBRARY
The Simi Valley Public Library at 2969 Tapo Canyon Road will present the following free programs and events in March. For more information, go to simivalleylibrary.org, the library’s social media...
Explore biotech programsMoorpark College offers open house
Moorpark College’s biotechnology program offers a comprehensive curriculum in bio-manufacturing that includes hands-on learning in a state-ofthe art biotech lab. Students and residents who are interested in this industry can...
Got talent?Applicants sought for annual showcase
The Simi Valley Youth Council is seeking talent show acts for its fourth annual Talent Show to take place Fri. May 20 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050...
Nursing students adapt to new norms‘It’s not in the textbooks yet’
When Olivia Holland accepted her admission offer from Moorpark College’s nursing science program nearly two years ago, she also accepted the reality of the pandemic. It made an already daunting...
Caring specialists recognized
On the first Thursday of March each year, National Hospitalist Day celebrates hospitalists’ contributions to patient care and their contributions to the changing healthcare landscape. Hospitalists represent the fastest-growing specialty...
Give blood, save lives
The Kiwanis Club of Simi Valley teams with Vitalant to host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat., March 12 at Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo...
The Beny & Ish showBOYS’ BASKETBALL /// Simi Valley Pioneers
All-league senior guards dazzle on court, in classroom
Authentic Italian dishes just like Mama used to makeRESTAURANT SPOTLIGHT /// Palermo Pizzeria
Palermo Pizzeria is like a slice of Italy right here in our own backyard. The Simi Valley-based restaurant serves up an amazing New York-style thin-crust...
Civil War Days returns to Strathearn Park
Strathearn Historical Park will transform itself into a small town in rural America in the 1860s during the 10th annual Civil War Days event from...
The tragedy in Ukraine
The entire world is holding its proverbial breath as Putin’s...
Not wild about wildlife crossing
Regarding Beth Pratt’s suggestion that the Ventura County sales tax...
Asks: Why vaccinate kids?
I oppose California Senate Bills 866 and 871. SB 866...