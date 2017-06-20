Threadbender Textiles weaves special needs with special string The rhythmic clacking of wooden loom pedals and the hum of quiet conversation filled a Camarillo warehouse as agile hands turned threads into fabric. Sitting at a large floor loom...

AT THE LIBRARY The Simi Valley Public Library at 2969 Tapo Canyon Road will present the following free programs and events in March. For more information, go to simivalleylibrary.org, the library’s social media...

Explore biotech programs Moorpark College offers open house

Moorpark College’s biotechnology program offers a comprehensive curriculum in bio-manufacturing that includes hands-on learning in a state-ofthe art biotech lab. Students and residents who are interested in this industry can...