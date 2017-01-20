January 20, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

NASA pushes forward with razing

Structures come down in Delta area
By Melissa Simon
melissa@theacorn.com
NASA continues to make progress in the cleanup of its portion of the Santa Susana Field Lab, with the second phase of demolition about 70 percent complete.  More...

Health & Wellness

Mental health course designed for older adults

Class offers strategies for mental health first aid
By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

Do you live with, care for or interact with seniors? Are you a senior concerned about your own mental health issues? More...

Battle of the Badges blood drive returns

Red cross hosts annual competition

The Reagan Library will host its third annual Battle of the Badges American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon., Jan. 23 at the library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley. More...

The flu deserves more respect

Other Side of 50
Andrea Gallagher

It had been a long time since I’d been around someone with the actual flu, but over the New Year’s holiday two of my friends came down with the virus. Now I can clearly see I hadn’t given the flu enough respect. More...

Click here for all stories

Schools

Alcohol and tobacco use down among county kids, survey shows

By Michael Aushenker
maushenker@theacorn.com

Ventura County school districts are seeing an across-the-board decline in alcohol, marijuana and tobacco use among students, according to a recently released California Department of Education report. More...

District invites parents to kindergarten info nights

Simi Valley Unified School District will host two kindergarten information evenings for prospective kindergarten and junior and transitional kindergarten families.  Parents can learn about registration and school options as well as get their que More...

Click here for all stories

Pets

Pet of the Week

PEOPLE CAT—Pamoa is a spayed domestic cat about 8 years old. She is calm and enjoys human contact. If you would like to adopt Pamoa, ask for ID No. A639420 at Ventura County Animal Services, 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo. More...

Click here for all stories

Faith

Event mark 500 years since Luther's 95 Theses

Bishop calls on Catholics, Lutherans to come together

In commemoration of the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s launch of the Protestant Reformation, R. More...

Temple adds new vocalist

Temple Ner Simcha has added a new member to its leadership team, cantorial soloist/ song leader Benny Lipson.  Lipson will be leading Shabbat, festival and bar/bat mitzvah services along with Rabbi Michael Barclay, Cantor Sam Glaser, rabbinic in More...

Synagogue to host events

Congregation B’nai Emet’s bimonthly book club will meet at  9:30 a.m. Sun., Jan. More...

Click here for all stories

Calendar

Calendar

FRI., JAN. 20  Simi Valley/Moorpark Republican Women   More...

Click here for all stories

Letters

Schools, teachers are inspiring

It is difficult to find the words to express my profound gratitude for Simi Valley schools. More...

Editor’s visit gave students insight

Dear Ms. Darleen Principe,  More...

Police take their promise seriously

Dear Simi Valley Police Department,  I’ve been meaning to say this for a while, but never found the right way to do it. But I just wanted to thank you for all that you do for our community. More...

Click here for all stories

Neighbors

Students run to help those who cannot

Inaugural 5K raises funds for Limbs International
By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

A group of nine International Baccalaureate students at Royal High School are hosting the inaugural 5K Rivalry Run this month with the goal of raising $3,000 for Limbs International, a nonprofit that makes prosthetic limbs for people in developing co More...

Simi Valley Police Explorers to host orientation night

Applicants must be 14 to 20 years old

For those interested in becoming a member of the Simi Valley Police Explorer Post, the Simi Valley Police Department is accepting new membership applications.  Applicants must be 14 to 20 years old, have completed the eighth grade, maintain a 2 More...

Click here for all stories

Report details impacts of Area IV cleanup

DOE outlines options for clearing contamination
By Melissa Simon
melissa@theacorn.com

The U.S. Department of Energy has released a proposal on how it would like to clean up a portion of Area IV of the Santa Susana Field Lab. More...

Dunkin’ Donuts idles, Arby’s opening nears

By Melissa Simon
melissa@theacorn.com

Construction of Dunkin’ Donuts in Simi Valley is at a standstill and it’s not known whether the national chain plans to continue working to open a store in the city. More...

Community

Homeless census to double its efforts

Counters will seek out teens and young adults
By Hector Gonzalez
hector@theacorn.com

For the first time since they started tracking numbers in 2007, Ventura County officials will do two separate head counts of the region’s homeless adults and children this year, hoping for a better assessment of hidden populations that may have More...

Grant spending plan approved

Funds will be used for college-readiness initiatives
By Michael Aushenker
maushenker@theacorn.com

Over the next three years, Simi Valley Unified School District will spend about $223,000 in state grant funds on college readiness-related endeavors. Following a public hearing at the Jan. More...

Looking ahead in business for 2017

City officials are working to bring in new tenants to fill Macy’s Men’s & Home at the Simi Valley Town Center, which is one of 68 locations the national retailer announced Jan. 4 would close. More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Chamber of Commerce names 2016 business awards winners

Recipients to be honored Jan. 27

The Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce has named the winners of its annual business awards. The recipients will be honored during the annual Business Achievement Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Fri., Jan. More...

Job center hosts free workshop

Career class looks at using CalJobs site

East County America’s Job Center will offer a January Career Shop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 31 at the center, 2900 N. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Face-off

RIVALRY WEEK /// Simi Valley vs. Royal Simi Valley’s ‘El Clásico’ pits superstar strikers against each other
Jonathan Andrade
@J_ Andrade_ on Twitter

Get ready for the most highly anticipated high school boys’ soccer showdown of the winter. Royal and Simi Valley will collide in a crucial Coastal Canyon League match at 6:45 tonight at Simi Valley. More...

St. Bonnie hires Henney

Reality is stranger than fiction.  Former Westlake High football head coach Tony Henney, who was fired from his post with the Warriors after only two seasons, has been hired to lead St. Bonaventure. Westlake and St. More...

Click here for all stories

Police

POLICE BLOTTER

Jan. 1  In the 4100 block of Gertrude Street, a 45-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in public.  A man, 26, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the 1600 block of E. Jefferson Way. More...

Click here for all stories

Family

Finding love before first sight

Single Files
Ela Lindsay

Everyone has heard the term “love at first sight.” Whether you believe it’s possible or not, there are folks who claim to have known or felt the person they’ve just met is their perfect for them partner. More...

Simi juniors may apply for Boys State

The American Legion Post 484 Simi Valley will send two delegates to the 80th session of the American Legion California Boys State from June 17 to 24 on the campus of Cal State Sacramento.  Delegates will be selected from young men who are junio More...

Click here for all stories

On The Town

‘Starcatcher’ is a magical success

PLAY REVIEW /// ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
By Cary Ginell
originjazz@aol.com

There’s method to the madness in Rick Elice’s “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a prequel that attempts to explain the back story of J.M. Barrie’s ages-old “Peter Pan” tale. More...

‘Hansel & Gretel’ opera comes to Simi

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera will present a family-friendly performance of “Hansel and Gretel” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4 in the community room, Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road. More...

Click here for all stories

Editorials

Already thinking of travel plans in 2017? Take us along!

EDITORIAL

It’s only January and you’re already thinking about that next vacation? We are. Pack up the kids, load up the car and don’t forget to Take Your Acorn on Vacation. More...

Political Cartoon

Full Story

City continues to set a positive example

GUEST OPINION /// Mayor Bob Huber
By Bob Huber
Special to the Acorn

With the turn of a page, we said goodbye to 2016 and welcomed a new year full of promise. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed