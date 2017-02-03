February 3, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Protestors urge Knight to save ACA

By Melissa Simon
About 125 people protested Wednesday afternoon outside U.S. Rep. More...

Housing proposal clears first hurdle

Carlisi family wants to build duplexes on Callahan Avenue
By Melissa Simon
What was once the site of a proposed RV storage facility may instead become a 14-unit multifamily residential complex including duplexes. More...

Second mountain lion cub killed on freeway

Fate of last kitten in litter unknown

Another young mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle on the 118 Freeway, marking the third time a cougar has died on that stretch of the Simi Valley freeway since December. More...

Health & Wellness

Time makes all the difference

Commentary /// Stroke
By Henry Tang
Special to the Acorn

Time is brain. Remembering that simple sentence can make all the difference if you or someone around you ever experiences stroke. More...

Nominations wanted for Woman of the Year

The Simi Valley Hospital Foundation invites the community to nominate a woman for the Woman of the Year Award to be presented by the First Ladies of Simi Valley Hospital Foundation.  Nominations can be submitted by individuals, organizations or More...

Schools

Students practice civic duty

Youth town hall at Reagan Library engages teens
By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

More than 500 local middle and high school students came face to face with four civic leaders Jan. 27 to ask them about pressing current events during the third annual Simi Valley Youth Town Hall.  More...

Cast capitalizes on show’s strengths

PLAY REVIEW /// ‘Curtains’
By Cary Ginell
Peter Stone’s 2007 musical “Curtains,” staged last week at Santa Susana High School, is the perfect example of life imitating art. More...

Santa Su to host weekend STEAM expo

Santa Susana High School will host a STEAM Expo that will be open to the community Fri. and Sat., Feb. 10 and 11 at the school, 3570 Cochran St., Simi Valley.  The weekend will begin with a science fair open for public viewing from 5 to 6 p.m. More...

Police

POLICE BLOTTER

Jan. 15  A man, 28, was cited in the 2400 block of Sycamore Drive for possessing methamphetamine and heroin. More...

Faith

Pastor looks forward to the future

Shepherd of the Valley welcomes the Rev. Jennifer Chrien
By Melissa Simon
As a high-schooler in New Mexico more than a decade ago, Jennifer Chrien was open to the possibility of devoting her life to ministry in the Lutheran Church. More...

University Series classes to begin next month

The annual University Series of adult education classes will run from Thurs., March 2 through Fri., April 7 at 12 Catholic parishes throughout Ventura County and West L.A. More...

Temple workshops examine traditions of the Torah

As part of its on-going Torah Project which commemorates the 50th anniversary of Temple Adat Elohim, the Reform congregation will host a free series of public workshops that will examine how the Jewish people have traditionally read and understood To More...

On The Town

Players soldier on with WWII dramedy

play review /// ‘Biloxi Blues’
By Cary Ginell
Neil Simon’s “Biloxi Blues” is the second installment of the semi-autobiographical trilogy tracing Simon’s formative years on his way to becoming one of America’s most admired playwrights. More...

Rollin’ with Rita

By Michael Aushenker
Special to the Acorn

It’s only fitting that Rita Rudner’s Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza appearances coincide with Valentine’s Day weekend. More...

Live comedy night debuts at SMG

Studio Movie Grill will debut a new monthly, live stand-up comedy show at 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. More...

Columns

Dipping into the online dating pond

Single Files
Ela Lindsay

Dating websites come and go as quickly as the people on those sites, who dip their toes into the mating pond, wade around a bit and leave as soon as they find a match they hope will work. More...

Neighbors

Return to 1865 America

Strathearn presents Civil War Days next weekend
By Melissa Simon
It’s 1865. The Confederate and Union armies are at the peak of the Civil War and a surrender might come any day now. More...

Foundation to award college scholarships

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has launched the 18th year of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Scholars Program.  More...

Corvette Club donates $5,000 to charities

The Simi Valley Corvette Club will donate a total of $5,220.11 to two local charities this year.  The money will be divided between Valley Veterinary Clinic, which performs spaying and neutering services of pets at little to no cost, and Meals O More...

Needle exchange program may expand into Simi

By Melissa Simon
A county public health initiative allowing drug users to trade in their used syringes for new ones may soon come to Simi Valley. More...

The signs of human trafficking

Nonprofit educates public on how to spot victims
By Melissa Simon
Stepping into the teen’s apartment, Shar Busch spotted the racks of stiletto heels, high-end clothing and accessories, and began to worry. More...

Community

New trustee appointed

Ed Abele is the newest member of the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District board of directors.  Abele, unanimously appointed by the board Jan. More...

AT THE LIBRARY

The Simi Valley Public Library at 2969 Tapo Canyon Road will hold these free programs this month.  For more information, call (805) 526-1735 or go online to www.simivalleylibrary.org.  The library will be closed Mon., Feb. More...

BRIEFS

Harley owners install new board The Simi Valley Harley Owners Group installed its new board of directors during the Jan. 12 meeting at the Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge. More...

Business

Camarillo Airport to get $30M makeover

Federal funding will cover majority of construction costs
By Hector Gonzalez
Federal grants and other funding sources are expected to provide nearly $30 million over the next six years to repave the aging runway at the Camarillo Airport and make other renovations at the 650-acre facility.  At its regular meeting on Tuesd More...

Pathways prep kids for careers

Pets

Squirrel nails some extreme sports moves

By Gloria Glasser
Special to the Acorn

There was a whole lotta shakin’ going on as I peered out my kitchen window at a pyracantha shrub that cascades over my neighbor’s fence. More...

Pet of the Week

THOSE EYES—Cecily is a seal point domestic that’s about  10 years old. She is calm and friendly, but does require a special diet. If you would like to adopt Cecily, ask for  ID No. More...

Foundation invests in county shelters

The Petco Foundation has awarded a $65,000 grant to Ventura County Animal Services, California’s largest no-kill, open-admission municipal animal shelter.  VCAS is using the majority of this grant investment to help fund a support vehicle More...

Family

Mystery of the ‘Homework Bandit’

Simi Valley teen presents his original play
By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

“The Perilous Case of the Homework Bandit,” an original play by Simi Valley teen Zak Cullen, will be performed next weekend at the Simi Valley Public Library.  Written and directed by 16-year-old Zak, the play is about a college-boun More...

Galentine’s Day event is all about the ladies

Soaring Spirits International will host its inaugural Galentine’s Day at 6 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 9 at Studio Movie Grill, Simi Valley Town Center, 1555 Town Center Way.  More...

Boutique proceeds benefit local resident in need

The Random Acts of Love Boutique will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., Feb. More...

Calendar

Calendar

FRI., FEB. 3 ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ More...

Letters

Parking near trail is tight enough

In the Jan. 13 edition of the Simi Valley Acorn, Melissa Simon reported that a developer is planning on building 24 homes adjacent to the Hummingbird trailhead just north of the 118 freeway on Kuehner Drive.  More...

Mom thankful for Simi teachers

I would like to accept Brian Dennert’s challenge to make Simi Valley the most thankful city.  Nowadays, we may feel that it is hard to find things about which to be thankful, but truly, it is not. More...

Simi people care for each other

I grew up just over the hill, in the “other” valley. Simi Valley was that place we all came to take our driver’s license exams because it was easier to get an appointment and there was less traffic. More...

Editorials

Needle exchanges are a common-sense approach

EDITORIAL

It might seem counterintuitive to give drug users easier access to clean syringes, but the truth is that doing so is just common sense, especially as addiction to injectable drugs like heroin grab a bigger hold on our communities. More...

Political Cartoon

FOR THE RECORD

Although he is on disability, Gavin Fisher is still employed as landscaper and gravedigger at the El Rancho Simi Pioneer Cemetery. He was incorrectly labeled as a former cemetery employee in last week’s paper.   More...

