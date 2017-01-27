January 27, 2017 / Front Page
Locals join in Women’s March
Protest was largest in DTLA since 2006
Health & Wellness
Schools
CSUCI forms fast-track to teaching
Grant-funded program aims to shave off a year of college
Faith
Relying on God when all else fails
Leader shares his leap of faith
Navy veteran to recall her Middle East treks in lecture
She served multiple tours in Iraq
On The Town
‘Lightning’ charges up to strike
Lit Live production runs Feb. 9 to 12
Affleck’s script struggles to stay on point
The Movie Nut
Columns
Having a healthy fear of the flu
Other Side of 50