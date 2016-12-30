December 30, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

A look back at 2016

Ten stories that made big headlines in Simi Valley this year
By Darleen Principe and Melissa Simon
The eyes of the world were on Simi Valley this year when former First Lady Nancy Reagan was laid to rest beside her husband at the Reagan Library. More...

Health & Wellness

Musician spreads joy at clinic

Man performs at DaVita, where he is also a patient
By Melissa Simon
As Michael Willkomm strummed the first note of “Jingle Bells” on his ukulele at the DaVita Dialysis Center of Simi Valley, smiles spread across the faces of those sitting in the lobby.  More...

Project aims to help those in hospice

By Hector Gonzalez
As a former Ventura County Fire Department paramedic for nine years who now works for American Medical Response ambulance service in Moorpark, Adriane Stefansen has transported hundreds of patients to emergency rooms over the years.  But beginni More...

Business

Simi native finds home for startup in Camarillo

Entrepreneur specializes in digital marketing
By Hector Gonzalez
For Shane Hampson, the move from being an employee to being self-employed was the next logical step in his professional career, he said. Besides, he had a puppy at home who needed him, and that was the push he needed to strike out on his own. More...

Seminar covers new employment laws

Attorney to discuss how to deal with employment disputes, audits

Employment law firm LightGabler will offer a free employment law seminar, “The More Things Change, The More Things Stay The Same: The 2017 Employment Law Update” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tues., Jan. More...

Credit union donates $50K for bookmobile

Mobile library to visit 70 communities

Premier America Credit Union presented a $50,000 check to the Ventura County Library Foundation on Dec. 15 at the Saticoy Library in Ventura. More...

Sports

The quest for glory

YEAR IN REVIEW /// The Acorn’s Top Five Local athletes, teams capture imaginations, titles
By Jonathan Andrade
A round of applause is in order for teams and athletes who hail from Simi Valley.  Royal High’s boys’ soccer team continued to dominate on the pitch by capturing its fifth straight league title.  The Highlander girls’ cros More...

Police

POLICE BLOTTER

Dec. 11  In the 600 block of Country Club Drive, a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested for inflicting corporal injury on a family member. More...

Faith

Chanukah festivities fun for all

CLU festival is a celebration of light

Tradition honors Christian martyr
By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

In Europe, Dec. 13 is celebrated as the Festival of Sankta Lucia, named for a young woman from Sicily who was martyred for her faith around 400 A.D. More...

Calendar

Calendar

SAT., DEC. 31  Boots And Slippers Square Dance Club   More...

Letters

Aspiring teacher thanks mentors

As an aspiring teacher, I gladly accept Brian Dennert’s challenge to make Simi Valley a thankful city.  In my journey to become a teacher, I can only thank those who have set the stage for me.  I graduated from Simi Valley High School More...

Sojka helped develop the city

This is to address Mr. John Rosati’s letter in the Dec. 23 edition regarding Steve Sojka.  You apparently know nothing about the man. More...

Teachers, PTA impact the future

To be thankful for just one thing or person is very hard. More...

Neighbors

Nonprofit, cops give love on Christmas

By Alicia Doyle
Special to the Acorn

Christmas came early for 200 low-income families when the Salvation Army and Simi Valley Police Department came together Dec. More...

Outgoing chief passes the torch

Mitch McCann retires today after 32-year career
By Melissa Simon
After serving as Simi Valley’s chief of police for nearly five years, Mitch McCann’s tenure has come to an end. The 54-year-old Simi Valley resident officially begins his retirement today after a nearly 32-year career in law enforcement. More...

Locals accused of selling drugs to overdose victim

Simi residents among 13 arrested
By Melissa Simon
Two Simi Valley residents accused of selling drugs to a Thousand Oaks man who died of an overdose have pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. More...

Community

New laws kick in with the New Year

Changes in store for driving laws, minimum wage
By Rob McCarthy
Special to the Acorn

Minimum wages, cellphones, firearms and ride-sharing are among the areas affected by the new state laws for 2017. The state’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting Jan. More...

Juvenile suspected of starting house fire

A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a Dec. 22 house fire in the 4500 block of Alamo Street. Cmdr. More...

Drugs, firearms seized in bust

Los Angeles man suspected of dealing drugs in Simi Valley

A Los Angeles man suspected of selling methamphetamine and heroin in Simi Valley could face time in state prison if convicted as charged. More...

Schools

What to do after getting PSAT results

College Corner
Audrey Kahane

Students who took the PSAT in October should have their results by now. The test score report can help juniors create a plan for additional testing. Students with strong PSAT scores can relax a bit, knowing they should be in good shape for the SAT. More...

Chaminade teams win mock trials

Chaminade middle and high school mock trial teams won both the 2016 junior and senior divisions of the Los Angeles County Championships in November at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A. More...

Pets

Inmates make ‘pawsitive’ impact

By Michael Aushenker
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is launching a pilot program in January that will provide a second chance for both inmates and shelter dogs. More...

Pet of the Week

TAKE ME HOME—Violet is a spayed Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix, about 7 years old. She is well trained and loves to play with her toys. Violet needs a single-pet home with no children. If you would like to adopt Violet ask for ID No. More...

Family

Retirees bring sunshine to struggling families

By Michael Aushenker
Seven seniors at a Simi Valley retirement home brought Christmas cheer in the form of presents and money last week to three struggling families who have recently emerged from a battered women’s shelter. More...

On The Town

Musical is a magical holiday delight

PLAY REVIEW /// ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Christmas classic tribute shines bright
By Cary Ginell
The stop-motion animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” from Rankin/Bass Productions became a perennial holiday favorite after it premiered on NBC in 1964. More...

Brazilian-style brunch is delectable

Acorn Epicurean
Ela Lindsay

It seems to be getting more difficult to find a hearty and fabulous local brunch. But never fear, Cut 360 is here. More...

Editorials

Political Cartoon

Happy New Year from the Acorn

EDITORIAL

On Saturday night, calendars will turn another page and launch the beginning of the new year. The arrow of time always points forward, leaving doors open and possibilities unlimited. More...

