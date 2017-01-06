January 6, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

New Year’s Day crash claims life of officer

Three others injured
By Melissa Simon
The exact cause of a collision that took the life of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer and injured three other people in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day is still under investigation.  More...

Health & Wellness

Ride On clients sit tall in the saddle

By Thomas McMahon
Special to the Acorn

Jim Faust gripped the horn of his saddle as his horse, Dante, plodded along the dusty streets of the western town, passing an old wooden building marked “Sheriff” and then moseying out into the chaparral-covered countryside. More...

Medical benefits for the terminally ill

Commentary /// End of life
By Cate Kortzeborn
Special to the Acorn

When I talk to people with Medicare about planning for the end of their lives, the statistic that always strikes me is this: If you ask people where they’d rather die—in a hospital or at home—75 percent say at home and 25 percent sa More...

Business

Ferrari showroom now open

New dealership looks to rev up the local economy
By Becca Whitnall
A former bicycle shop in Thousand Oaks is now selling decidedly more expensive wheels. Westlake Ferrari has rolled into Ventura County with a rousing welcome. More...

East Coast Pizza celebrates 7 years

Restaurant to give away pizza and prizes this Sunday

The East Coast Pizza Company will celebrate its seventh anniversary by giving away free slices of cheese pizza from 2 to 4 p.m. Sun., Jan. More...

Sports

Soccer madness

BOYS’ SOCCER /// Coastal Canyon League Royal, Simi Valley boys’ teams to battle for glory in league
By Jonathan Andrade
Rain, rain, go away . . . Coastal Canyon League boys’ soccer action is on the way.  Squads at Camarillo, Oak Park, Royal and Simi Valley high schools kick off league action on Jan. 11. Moorpark’s league slate begins Jan. 13.  More...

Pets

Pet of the Week

STARE MASTER—Dillon is a neutered domestic tabby cat, about 12 years old. He is calm and very affectionate. If you would like to adopt Dillon, ask for ID No. A653232 at Ventura County Animal Services in Camarillo, 600 Aviation Drive. More...

Family

All charged up for the new year

Family Man
Michael Picarella

When my son was born 13 years ago, my wife and I couldn’t even pay someone large sums of cash we didn’t have to get an invite to a New Year’s Eve party. It was that way for years. More...

Letters

Delegate election is coming up

I want to let Simi Valley Acorn readers who are members of the Democratic Party know about the party’s delegate elections coming up this Sat., Jan. More...

Principal helped teacher grow

In keeping with Brian Dennert’s “year of thankfulness,” I wish to thank Robin Hunter, principal of Berylwood Elementary. I consider him my mentor.  More...

Suburbs not a place for cougars

This is in response to those critical of my Dec. 9 anti-mountain lion letter.  I don’t pretend we were here before cougars. But we’re here now, and they no longer belong, at least not in the suburbs.  More...

Columns

Go old-school and send a postcard

Flying Squirrel
Thor Challgren

We’re several days into the new year, and I have a question for you. How many resolutions do you still have? When it comes to travel, many people start the year with an obvious one. See more, do more, visit new places, try new things. More...

Perfect time to try something new

Single Files
Ela Lindsay

Just recently, I ran out of milk for my morning coffee. Who cares? you might ask. I do, because I’ve been drinking the hot brew with some version of white stuff in it since around age 18. More...

District staffing up for Measure X

SVUSD Committee will oversee $239M in expenditures
By Michael Aushenker
Simi Valley Unified School District is seeking seven to 12 residents to fill spots on its Measure X Independent Citizens Oversight Committee. More...

Creek restoration could ease fire danger

Nonprofit seeks to remove reed from Arroyo Simi
By Hector Gonzalez
From the front of the Villa Del Arroyo Mobile Home Park in Moorpark, the 118 Freeway is the only man-made structure breaking up the view of the mountains above. More...

Community

SVUSD to adopt new English books

Parents may review materials at Jan. 11 meeting
By Michael Aushenker
Simi Valley Unified School District is on course to purchase new English-language arts textbooks and materials in February that will be used starting with the 2017-18 school year, if all goes according to plan.  All grade levels at SVUSD’s More...

Sales tax drops to 7.25 percent as of Jan. 1

By Melissa Simon
Those purchasing goods in Simi Valley may have noticed a slight decrease in their receipts. As of Jan. More...

Grand jury calls for greater transparency in campaign finances

Simi Valley one of three county cities that provide info online
By Hector Gonzalez

To help improve political transparency, the Ventura County grand jury is urging seven cities to add local campaign finance data to their websites. More...

Schools

Simi Valley’s rich past shines through

SENIOR PROJECT City was once a sparse farming community
By Bari Cashman
Special to the Acorn

Simi Valley has come a long way in the past 50 years. When the city was incorporated on Oct. 10, 1969, Simi Valley was a sparse farming community. About 57,000 residents lived among a scattering of farms, stores and schools. More...

Marching with honor

LOCAL ROSES—Royal High School students Caitlin Cooper, left, and Kayla Klussman represented Simi Valley in the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band during the 128th Rose Parade Jan. 2. More...

COLLEGE STANDOUTS

Biola University in La Mirada, Calif., named the following Simi Valley students to the fall 2016 dean’s list: Melissa Alex, Martha Lopez, Lacey Lott, Brianna McGroarty, Aubree Mittel and Hanna Reichl.  More...

Police

POLICE BLOTTER

Dec. 18  A man, 35, was arrested for driving under the influence at Erringer Road and E. Los Angeles Avenue.  Dec. 19  In the 2000 block of Tapo Street, a 55-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in public.   More...

On The Town

Round-Up lineup announced

Music festival returns April 1
By Michael Aushenker
Emerging country star William Michael Morgan will headline the fifth annual Round-Up: A Rockin’ Country Music Extravaganza when it returns Sat., April 1 at its new location: Rancho Simi Community Park.  Morgan, 23, will perform “I Me More...

Stories to share

Garrison Keillor reflects on his life

The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza will offer a presentation by storyteller and humorist Garrison Keillor at 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Jan. More...

Stone, Gosling hit emotional high notes in timeless musical

The Movie Nut
Robert Gibbons

“Here’s to the ones who dream,” Mia sings. “Foolish as they may seem.” Movies simply don’t get any more magical than “La La Land.” More...

Editorials

Together we can make 2017 safer on the roads

EDITORIAL

A night of celebration turned into one of tragedy when an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer from Simi Valley was killed in a terrible broadside collision. More...

Political Cartoon

Neighbors

Flowers take the spotlight

Simi florist’s arrangements featured in parade
By Melissa Simon
A florist for nearly 40 years, Maria Cady was presented with the opportunity of a lifetime in December: providing flower arrangements for a float in the 128th annual Tournament of Roses Parade. More...

Depot director had love for history

Tom Bergh died Dec. 7 at age 78
By Michael Aushenker
Over the course of his nearly two-decade career as director of the Santa Susana Train Depot and Museum, Thomas Alan Bergh commanded respect for his encyclopedic knowledge of railroad history, his passion for cars and planes, and his mechanical inclin More...

