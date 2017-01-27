January 27, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Locals join in Women’s March

Protest was largest in DTLA since 2006
By Stephanie Bertholdo
By Stephanie Bertholdo
The Women’s March in Los Angeles and in cities around the world the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States demonstrated that democracy still has legs. More...

Health & Wellness

Families warm up with Zumba

WORKING IT—At top, Aiden Timm, 8, is in perfect sync as his mom, Megan, left, leads a class at the Zumba family night at the Simi Valley YMCA on Jan. 20. More...

Massage studio gives back to celebrate anniversary

To celebrate its third anniversary, Elements Massage in Simi Valley will be holding a special event to raise donations for the following organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Simi Valley, For The Troops, Free Clinic of Simi Valley, Samaritan Center More...

Hospital names chief medical officer

Dr. John Dingilian assumed his role of full-time chief medical officer at Simi Valley Hospital on Jan. 1. Dingilian has served the community as a primary care physician since 1995, when he joined Dr. Daniel Takeda and Dr. David Yamada. More...

Schools

CSUCI forms fast-track to teaching

Grant-funded program aims to shave off a year of college
By Hector Gonzalez
By Hector Gonzalez

Responding to a statewide teacher shortage, California State University Channel Islands administrators are using a nearly $250,000 grant to develop a fast-track curriculum aimed at getting aspiring teachers into classrooms a full year earlier than no More...

Top marks for teacher

MAGNIFICENT MUSTANG—Laura Hofmann of Santa Susana Elementary School has been named the Simi Valley Education Foundation’s January 2017 Teacher of the Month. More...

Pets

Pet of the Week

BE MY VALENTINE—Love is a spayed Chihuahua, about 8 years old. She is very friendly and good with other dogs. If you would like to adopt Love, ask for ID No. A656876 at the Ventura County Animal Services in Camarillo, 600 Aviation Drive. More...

Faith

Relying on God when all else fails

Leader shares his leap of faith
By Caitlin Trude
By Caitlin Trude

Walking with Christ often involves a leap of faith, said the Rev. More...

Shabbat dinner, seder at Chabad of Simi Valley

Chabad of Simi Valley will present these events at 4464 Alamo St.  For more information or to register for events, call (805) 577- 0573 or go to www.chabadsimi.org.  Aleph Art Room: Tu B’shvat (New Year of the Trees) for children age More...

Navy veteran to recall her Middle East treks in lecture

She served multiple tours in Iraq

The Conejo Jewish Academy will host an evening of inspiration, Jewish pride and humor with Lt. Cmdr. More...

On The Town

‘Lightning’ charges up to strike

Lit Live production runs Feb. 9 to 12
Affleck’s script struggles to stay on point

The Movie Nut
Robert Gibbons

Ben Affleck should stay behind the camera. More...

Columns

Having a healthy fear of the flu

Other Side of 50
Andrea Gallagher

It had been a long time since I’d been around someone with the actual flu, but over the New Year’s holiday two of my friends came down with the virus. Now I can clearly see I hadn’t given the flu enough respect. More...

Editorials

It’s the thought that counts this Valentine’s Day

editorial

Love makes the world go round—and it also makes Valentine’s Day one of the happiest holidays on the calendar. When Feb. More...

Political Cartoon

Assisted-living facility for seniors approved

Complex will include 96 rooms
By Melissa Simon
By Melissa Simon

A plan to build a senior assisted living facility next to a local church has received the green light from the Simi Valley Planning Commission. More...

Cemetery fixes house for new manager

Ex-manager moves out after eviction
By Melissa Simon
By Melissa Simon

The El Rancho Simi Pioneer Cemetery District plans to fix up the on-site manager’s residence at the public burial ground now that former manager Leigh-anne Harrison-Bigbie has vacated the property. More...

Community

Council rejects mixed-use project

Developer proposed building homes in industrial area
By Melissa Simon
By Melissa Simon

A developer’s proposal to turn a vacant parcel in the western end of Simi Valley into a mix of residential units and industrial space was shot down by the City Council this week. More...

Counselor facing jail time for smuggling cellphones

Man worked at youth corrections facility in Camarillo

A 23-year employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is facing up to three years in jail at his sentencing next month for smuggling cellphones to wards at the department’s youth facility in Camarillo. More...

Reagan Library seeking volunteer docents

The Reagan Library is accepting docent applications for weekday and weekend shifts. The next training class will begin in February. More...

Business

New technology may save firefighters’ lives

Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists testing the device
By Hector Gonzalez
By Hector Gonzalez

Like many firefighters, Ventura County Fire Department Division Chief Dustin Gardner is familiar with the story of the deadly fire at an abandoned warehouse in Worcester, Mass., on Dec. 3, 1999. More...

Pastry shop duo launches online cooking and baking classes

It’s been a busy six years since Moorpark’s famous baking duo, brothers Damiano and Massimiliano Carrara, opened Carrara Pastries on Los Angeles Avenue in Moorpark.  More...

Sports

Highlanders top rivals

BOYS’ BASKETBALL /// Royal 67, Simi Valley 60

The Highlanders get city bragging rights—for now. Royal High’s boys’ basketball team defeated crosstown rival Simi Valley 67-60 on Jan. 20 on the road. More...

Corley in coma after single-car accident

GIRLS’ SOCCER /// Royal Highlanders Royal girls’ soccer coach out of ICU; health is improving every day
By Jonathan Andrade
By Jonathan Andrade

Jami Scrudato and Kevin Corley, co-head coaches of the Royal High girls’ soccer team, spoke on the phone while watching the Chelsea-Leicester City Premier League match on Jan. 14. More...

Former USC star will be inducted into hall of fame

A local legend will be inducted into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.  Erik Affholter, an Oak Park High graduate who starred for USC’s football team, will be inducted into the hall on Sat., Jan. More...

Police

POLICE BLOTTER

Jan. 8  A Moorpark woman, 48, was cited on a misdemeanor warrant and for possessing methamphetamine in the 2900 block of Sycamore Drive.  In the 600 block of E. Los Angeles Avenue, a 50-year-old man was cited for burglary. More...

Family

Forget about forgetting surgery

Family Man
Michael Picarella

There’s another dimension of surgery beyond that which is known to the patient. More...

Military tribute gala to honor Iraq war vets

Funds raised support active duty troops

For The Troops will host its fifth annual Military Tribute Gala featuring Iraq war veterans and honoring all veterans at 5:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 18 at the Reagan Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley.  The event chair is retired Col. More...

Library to host teen volunteer fair

By popular demand, the Simi Valley Public Library and the Simi Valley Department of Community Services will host a Teen Volunteer Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More...

Calendar

Calendar

FRI., JAN. 27 Newcomers-Encore Club Of Conejo Valley More...

Letters

REINS Act is a threat to safety

Our newly reelected congressman, Steve Knight, has just sold our safety up the river. On days two and three of the new Congress, Mr. Knight co-sponsored the Regulations in Need of Scrutiny Act, also known as the REINS Act.  More...

Simi Valley still feels like home

To my parents: I have a lot to thank you for, from life to the countless opportunities you’ve given me to succeed. After so much that has changed in the last few years, I’d like to thank you for my childhood in Simi.  More...

America is not full of ‘carnage’

There is a time to be silent and a time to speak out. More...

Neighbors

Ombudsmen keep an eye on elder care

Volunteers advocate for those in assisted living
By Hector Gonzalez
By Hector Gonzalez

Sylvia Taylor-Stein was inspired by her own family’s experiences when she launched a crusade five years ago against a “go-to” practice in nursing homes: using drugs to calm agitated Alzheimer’s patients. More...

